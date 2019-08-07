Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, warm Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny and warm Wednesday, with a chance for storms late. Highs in the mid-80s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Sunny and warm with storms possible late. High: 88, Low: 68

Thursday: Cooler and sunny. High: 80, Low: 61

Friday: Temperatures in 70s by the lake. High: 82, Low: 60

Saturday: Isolated storms possible late. High: 83, Low: 64

Sunday Warmer. High: 86, Low: 66

Monday: Nice. High: 83, Low: 67

Tuesday: Pleasant. High: 80, Low: 62



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ivanka Trump tweets inaccurate info about Chicago violence, Lightfoot hits back
Bedford Park Walmart evacuated for reports of possible shots fired, police say
Walgreens to close hundreds of US stores as part of cost-cutting plan
Chicago-area twins have different birthdays
CFD engine removed from partially collapsed parking garage
National Night Out events aim to bring police, communities together
2 injured after car crashed into creek in Rosemont, police say
Show More
Wicker Park graffiti investigated as possible hate crime, police say
Boy Scouts of America faces new lawsuit after former scouts claim sexual abuse
Lucky French bulldog survives 6-story plunge
Phone scammers impersonating ICE agents target Palos Park residents
Artist dreams up 'A New Yorker's Guide to Chicago'
More TOP STORIES News