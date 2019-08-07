Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, warm Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny and warm Wednesday, with a chance for storms late. Highs in the mid-80s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Sunny and warm with storms possible late. High: 88, Low: 68Cooler and sunny. High: 80, Low: 61: Temperatures in 70s by the lake. High: 82, Low: 60: Isolated storms possible late. High: 83, Low: 64Warmer. High: 86, Low: 66: Nice. High: 83, Low: 67: Pleasant. High: 80, Low: 62