Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, warmer and dry Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny, warmer and dry Friday. Highs in the mid-80s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Sunny and dry. High: 82, Low: 62

Saturday: Few storms late in the day. High: 75, Low: 51

Sunday: Coo, sunny. High: 71, Low: 48

Monday: Nice. High: 70, Low: 52

Tuesday: Storms. High: 76, Low: 60

Wednesday: Scattered thunderstorms High: 78, Low: 62

Thursday: Storms. High: 73, Low: 55


