Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, warmer Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Morning sun with some afternoon clouds Sunday. Highs in the upper 40s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 49, Low: 33

Monday: Clear and nice. High: 50, Low: 32

Tuesday: Periods of rain. High: 51, Low: 44

Wednesday: Chance of rain early. High: 44, Low: 29

Thursday: Light wintry mix. High: 39, Low: 32

Friday: Mostly cloudy with isolated rain. High: 42, Low: 37

Saturday: Late rain. High: 44, Low: 36



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
