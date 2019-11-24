Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, warmer Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Morning sun with some afternoon clouds Sunday. Highs in the upper 40s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 49, Low: 33: Clear and nice. High: 50, Low: 32: Periods of rain. High: 51, Low: 44: Chance of rain early. High: 44, Low: 29: Light wintry mix. High: 39, Low: 32: Mostly cloudy with isolated rain. High: 42, Low: 37: Late rain. High: 44, Low: 36