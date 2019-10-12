Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, windy, cold Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny, windy and cold thanks to the wind Saturday. Highs around 50.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, windy and cold. High: 50, Low: 40

Sunday: Mostly sunny, chilly, breezy. High: 53, Low: 36

Monday: Sunny, dry, still cool. High: 54, Low: 42

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers. High: 59, Low: 41

Wednesday: Sunny and chilly. High: 51, Low: 39

Thursday: Mostly sunny and breezy. High: 58, Low: 48

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain. High: 62, Low: 50



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CTU calls latest offer from city 'insulting' less than a week before possible strike
Freeze warning issued for western Chicago suburbs Saturday
Doctor finds herself as patient after cancer diagnosis
St. Charles North football team dedicates game to teammate with brain injury
Chicago area mom celebrates 5 years cancer free with 'miracle' baby boy
IT Halloween pop-up opens in Chicago
Mokena man made death threat to clerk after learning his polling place changed: police
Show More
Oak Lawn village manager arrested in hit-and-run, 1 critically injured
Casa Central honored by governor with Changemaker Award
Exhibit on global Muslim cultures opens in Des Plaines
Texas man killed in front of daughter as he greeted her at door
Trump administration's acting homeland security secretary steps down
More TOP STORIES News