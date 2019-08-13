Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny with a stray shower

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny and muggy Tuesday with a stray shower. Highs in the low 80s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Mostly sunny with a stray shower. High: 81, Low: 64: Mostly cloudy with a few showers and storms. High: 79, Low: 63: Sunny and nice. High: 79, Low: 62: Sunny and pleasant. High: 82, Low: 66: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms. High: 84, Low: 66: Sunny, dry, hot. High: 85, Low: 70: Sunny, muggy and hot with stray storms. High: 86, Low: 72