Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny with a stray shower

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny and muggy Tuesday with a stray shower. Highs in the low 80s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a stray shower. High: 81, Low: 64

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers and storms. High: 79, Low: 63

Thursday: Sunny and nice. High: 79, Low: 62

Friday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 82, Low: 66

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms. High: 84, Low: 66

Sunday: Sunny, dry, hot. High: 85, Low: 70

Monday: Sunny, muggy and hot with stray storms. High: 86, Low: 72



