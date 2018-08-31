WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny with late shower possible Friday

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Mostly sunny and warmer with a late day shower possible Friday and storms after midnight. Highs in the low 80s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Mostly sunny with late-day shower possible. High: 82, Low: 71

Saturday: Warm and humid with scattered thundershowers. High: 85, Low: 70

Sunday: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon thundershowers. High: 86, Low: 72

Labor Day: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon thundershowers. High: 87, Low: 74

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warm. High: 89, Low: 72

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with an isolated thundershower. High: 89, Low: 70

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. High: 87, Low: 68

