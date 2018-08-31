Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny with late shower possible Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) --Mostly sunny and warmer with a late day shower possible Friday and storms after midnight. Highs in the low 80s.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Friday: Mostly sunny with late-day shower possible. High: 82, Low: 71
Saturday: Warm and humid with scattered thundershowers. High: 85, Low: 70
Sunday: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon thundershowers. High: 86, Low: 72
Labor Day: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon thundershowers. High: 87, Low: 74
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warm. High: 89, Low: 72
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with an isolated thundershower. High: 89, Low: 70
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. High: 87, Low: 68
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.