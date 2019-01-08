Chicago AccuWeather: Much colder and windy Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) --Much colder and with scattered mixed rain and snow showers possible. Wind advisory in effect from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Tuesday: Windy with scattered rain and snow. Temps fall during afternoon. High: 41, Low: 19
Wednesday: Sunny and much colder. High: 24, Low: 14
Thursday: Partly cloudy and still cold. High: 28, Low: 20
Friday: Mostly cloudy with snow late. High: 32, Low: 27
Saturday: Cloudy with snow showers. High: 33, Low: 27
Sunday: Mostly cloudy and dry. High: 30, Low: 20
Monday: Mostly cloudy and dry. High: 33, Low: 26
