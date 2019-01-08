WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Much colder and windy Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Much colder and with scattered mixed rain and snow showers possible. Wind advisory in effect from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Tuesday: Windy with scattered rain and snow. Temps fall during afternoon. High: 41, Low: 19
Wednesday: Sunny and much colder. High: 24, Low: 14

Thursday: Partly cloudy and still cold. High: 28, Low: 20

Friday: Mostly cloudy with snow late. High: 32, Low: 27

Saturday: Cloudy with snow showers. High: 33, Low: 27

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and dry. High: 30, Low: 20

Monday: Mostly cloudy and dry. High: 33, Low: 26

