Chicago AccuWeather: Much cooler, cloudy, breezy with rain Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy, breezy, rainy and drizzly with much cooler temperatures Wednesday. Highs in the mid-60s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Drizzling and cloudy and much cooler. High: 66, Low: 60

Thursday: Partly cloudy, breezy, with rain early. High: 68, Low: 48

Friday: Sunny and cool with brief lake showers. High: 57, Low: 50

Saturday: Cool with shower and storms later in the day. High: 59, Low: 52

Sunday: Partly cloudy and drying out. High: 64, Low: 50

Monday: Sunny, cool and quiet. High: 61, Low: 47

Tuesday: Lots of sun. High: 62, Low: 49



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
