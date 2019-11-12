Chicago AccuWeather: Near record cold Tuesday, with frigid wind chills

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny but near record cold Tuesday, with even colder wind chills. Highs around 20.
Tuesday: Sunny, very cold. High: 21, Low: 9
Wednesday: Cloudy with snow late. High: 29, Low: 21
Thursday: Mostly sunny and still cold. High: 32, Low: 18
Friday: Sunny, a little warmer. High: 35, Low: 24
Saturday: Sunny and quiet. High: 37, Low: 27
Sunday: Cloudy but dry. High: 40, Low: 30
Monday: Mostly cloudy with drizzle. High: 42, Low: 35
