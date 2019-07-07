Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Nice, sunny Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny and nice. High of 81.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday Sunny and very nice. High: 81, Low: 63

Monday: Sunny and warm. High: 81, Low: 65

Tuesday: Cloudy late. High: 88, Low: 68

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms. High: 89, Low: 66

Thursday: Warm and dry. High: 82, Low: 64

Friday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 86, Low: 66

Saturday: Warmer, more humid. High: 88, Low: 69


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
