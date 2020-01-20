Chicago AccuWeather: Not as cold with morning lake snow Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Not as cold with morning lake snow Monday. High in low 20s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Lake snow, showers. High: 24, Low: 10: Not as cold. High: 30, Low: 22: Slightly warmer. High: 40, Low: 30: Rain, snow late. High: 36, Low: 32: Wintry mix. High: 35, Low: 33: Snow showers. High: 37, Low: 33: Drizzle. High: 38, Low: 28