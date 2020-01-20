Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Not as cold with morning lake snow Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Not as cold with morning lake snow Monday. High in low 20s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Lake snow, showers. High: 24, Low: 10

Tuesday: Not as cold. High: 30, Low: 22

Wednesday: Slightly warmer. High: 40, Low: 30

Thursday: Rain, snow late. High: 36, Low: 32

Friday: Wintry mix. High: 35, Low: 33

Saturday: Snow showers. High: 37, Low: 33

Sunday: Drizzle. High: 38, Low: 28



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Driver charged with DUI after off-duty police officer killed in crash
Chicago's discriminatory housing practices leaves lasting scars where MLK Jr once called home
DNA confirms injured coyote captured connected to attack on boy; shot by BB gun
Lake effect snow possible as temps bring bitter cold, severe wind chill across area
SEARCH FOR JUSTICE: Gun violence victims' loved ones call for more bail system reforms
Manhunt underway after 2 killed, 5 injured in shooting at Texas club
Person in custody after man, 74, killed in stabbing at West Town home
Show More
Prince Harry speaks out after decision to step back from royal duties
2 more Puerto Rico officials fired after warehouse break-in
David Olney, 71, dies on stage during performance in Florida
10 residents displaced in Austin apartment fire
VIDEO: Truck engulfed in flames careens down icy interstate
More TOP STORIES News