Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Overcast and chilly with drizzle Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Overcast and chilly with drizzle on Friday. Highs in the mid-50s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Overcast and chilly with drizzle. High: 56, Low: 43

Saturday: Overcast, chilly, periods of rain. High: 47, Low: 39

Sunday: Clearing to mostly sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 57, Low: 39

Monday: Sunny with showers late. High: 63, Low: 50

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms. High: 67, Low: 51

Wednesday: Rain lingers. High: 64, Low: 44

Thursday: Clearing, quiet. High: 59, Low: 42



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New Illinois stay-at-home order takes effect May 1, Pritzker says
Businesses worry they won't survive extended stay-home order
Before Cook County Jail prisoner died of COVID, wife says she called 132 times for help
Postponing elective surgeries helped prevent Chicago area hospitals from being overwhelmed
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
NFL Draft: Chicago Bears picks, broadcast times and more
What to know about Illinois' 36,934 COVID-19 cases
Show More
White House shifts from raising alarms to reopening country
Northwest suburban teen dies from bike accident injuries
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Majority of kids skipping doctor's visits amid COVID-19 pandemic, study finds
What to know about Indiana's 13,039 COVID-19 cases
More TOP STORIES News