Chicago AccuWeather: Overcast and cold Tuesday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly to mostly cloudy and cold Tuesday night. Lows in the teens.
Wednesday: Sunny and cold, wind chills near 0. High: 23, Low: 16
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, not as cold. High: 38 Low: 26
Friday: Dim sunshine. High: 44, Low: 31
Saturday: Mostly sunny, unseasonably mild. High: 45, Low: 31
Sunday: Still dry, even warmer. High: 48, Low: 34
Monday: Mostly sunny, still dry. High: 46, Low: 32
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, slightly colder. High: 39, Low: 29
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
