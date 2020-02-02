Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Overcast, breezy overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Still overcast, a little breezy overnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: Sunny and mild. High: 52, Low: 29

Monday: Partly sunny and mild, cooler by the lake. High: 46, Low: 32

Tuesday: Cloudy with rain turning to snow. High: 36, Low: 27

Wednesday: Cloudy with snow showers. High: 29, Low: 24

Thursday: Partly cloudy, cold. High: 30, Low: 16

Friday: Flurries late. High: 33, Low: 19

Saturday: Quiet, chilly. High: 32, Low: 18



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
