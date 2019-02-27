Chicago AccuWeather: Overcast, breezy Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) --Wind picks up Wednesday afternoon, skies clear overnight. Highs in the low 30s.
Wednesday: Wintry mix early, cloudy. High: 33, Low: 16
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with flurries. High: 29, Low: 17
Friday: Windy, cloudy with evening snow. High: 34, Low: 22
Saturday: Cold, windy with snow in the morning. High: 28, Low: 6
Sunday: Sunny and frigid. High: 13, Low: -1
Monday: Sunny and very cold. High: 16, Low: 0
Tuesday: Cloudy with light snow. High: 21, Low: 11
