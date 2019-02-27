WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Overcast, breezy Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Wind picks up Wednesday afternoon, skies clear overnight. Highs in the low 30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Wintry mix early, cloudy. High: 33, Low: 16

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with flurries. High: 29, Low: 17

Friday: Windy, cloudy with evening snow. High: 34, Low: 22

Saturday: Cold, windy with snow in the morning. High: 28, Low: 6

Sunday: Sunny and frigid. High: 13, Low: -1

Monday: Sunny and very cold. High: 16, Low: 0

Tuesday: Cloudy with light snow. High: 21, Low: 11

