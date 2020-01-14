Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Overcast, chance of wintry mix overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Overcast with a light wintry mix in the northern suburbs. Lows near 30.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, drizzle. High: 45, Low: 24

Wednesday: Overcast with wintry mix turning to rain. High: 42, Low: 23

Thursday: Cold, dry. High: 29, Low: 18

Friday: Mostly cloudy, snow late. High: 32, Low: 30

Saturday: Wintry mix early. High: 36, Low: 6

Sunday: Deep freeze. High: 16, Low: -2

Monday: Slightly cloudy, mild. High: 20, Low: 8



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gary police shooting linked to Merrillville homicide, police say
Serial killer suspected in 1976 DuPage Co. cold case murder, authorities say
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Aurora, police say
Police reforms set Chicago up to become 'safest big city in America': Beck
Boy, 14, critically wounded after shooting in South Shore
Winter storm wreaks havoc along Chicago's lakefront
Ill. Director of Agriculture resigns over connection to alleged rape cover-up
Show More
New clues could help ID Grundy County murder victim
Evanston family reflects on deadly 2010 Haiti earthquake
DC guessing game: who will be impeachment managers?
Dog shocked by electrified manhole in Lakeview, owner says
Register now for 'Jeopardy!' online test
More TOP STORIES News