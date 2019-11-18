Chicago AccuWeather: Overcast, chilly Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Overcast and chilly Monday. Highs in the low 40s.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Monday: Overcast, chilly. High: 40, Low: 29
Tuesday: Light wintry mix early. High: 43, Low: 32
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, closer to normal. High: 51, Low: 46
Thursday: Rain mainly in the morning. High: 53, Low: 27
Friday: Sunny, chilly. High: 37, Low: 24
Saturday: Rain, potential snow showers. High: 36, Low: 27
Sunday: Not as chilly. High: 43, Low: 29
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
