Chicago AccuWeather: Overcast, chilly Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Overcast and chilly Monday. Highs in the low 40s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Overcast, chilly. High: 40, Low: 29

Tuesday: Light wintry mix early. High: 43, Low: 32

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, closer to normal. High: 51, Low: 46

Thursday: Rain mainly in the morning. High: 53, Low: 27

Friday: Sunny, chilly. High: 37, Low: 24

Saturday: Rain, potential snow showers. High: 36, Low: 27

Sunday: Not as chilly. High: 43, Low: 29



