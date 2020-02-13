Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Overcast, rainy Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Overcast and breezy Monday with rain expected late. Highs in the upper 50s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Monday: Rainy, overcast. High: 57, Low: 38

Tuesday: Cloudy and cooler. High: 51, Low: 32

Wednesday: Chance of rain and snow. High: 52, Low: 31

Thursday: Some clouds, warm. High: 61, Low: 38

Friday: Plenty of sun. High: 51, Low: 36

Saturday: Cool, lake breeze. High: 39, Low: 29

Sunday: Some clouds, colder by lake. High: 42, Low: 28



