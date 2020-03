Chicago AccuWeather: Overcast, rainy Monday

EMBED >More News Videos Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather Team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Overcast and breezy Monday with rain expected late. Highs in the upper 50s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Rainy, overcast. High: 57, Low: 38: Cloudy and cooler. High: 51, Low: 32: Chance of rain and snow. High: 52, Low: 31: Some clouds, warm. High: 61, Low: 38: Plenty of sun. High: 51, Low: 36: Cool, lake breeze. High: 39, Low: 29: Some clouds, colder by lake. High: 42, Low: 28