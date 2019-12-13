Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Overcast with drizzle, flurries Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Overcast with drizzle and flurries Friday. Highs in the low 40s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Overcast, with drizzle and flurries. High: 41, Low: 30

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with drizzle and flurries. High: 36, Low: 19

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cold. High: 26, Low: 20

Monday: Cloudy, chance of snow. High: 31, Low: 19

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, cold, windy. High: 28, Low: 12

Wednesday: Sunny, cold. High: 26, Low: 17

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, a little warmer. High: 36, Low: 20



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Portage Park chef stabbed to death in kitchen; coworker charged with murder
1 teen dead, 2 injured after car crashes into Roseland home, police say
In SIM card swap scam, thieves steal your identity by hacking your phone
3 men found shot, 1 killed, on Chicago's South Side
Xavier Walker freed from prison after nearly 20 years
FCC votes for new suicide hotline number
Boy, 3, struck by stray bullet in Lawndale
Show More
10 former NFL players accused of health care fraud
Democrats, Republicans join together to condemn neo-Nazi running for Congress again
CPD sergeant suspended 6 months for shooting unarmed teen with developmental disabilities
Chicago Spanish-language newspaper Hoy to shutter Friday
Man charged with murder in Howard CTA train station shooting
More TOP STORIES News