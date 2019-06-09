Chicago AccuWeather: Overcast with light, patchy rain

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunday night will be overcast with patches of light rain.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Clear and windy. High: 73, Low: 55: Warmer. High: 79, Low: 60: Showers and storms expected. High: 72, Low: 52: Clearing, cooler. High: 70, Low: 54: More showers and storms. High: 73, Low: 54Showers end. High: 71, Low: 5360s by the lake. High: 72, Low: 58