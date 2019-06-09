Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Overcast with light, patchy rain

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunday night will be overcast with patches of light rain.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Clear and windy. High: 73, Low: 55

Tuesday: Warmer. High: 79, Low: 60

Wednesday: Showers and storms expected. High: 72, Low: 52

Thursday: Clearing, cooler. High: 70, Low: 54

Friday: More showers and storms. High: 73, Low: 54

Saturday: Showers end. High: 71, Low: 53

Sunday 60s by the lake. High: 72, Low: 58


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman killed after crash involving off-duty CPD officer ID'd; officer charged with DUI
Over 30 shot, 3 fatally, as weekend violence grips Chicago
9 injured in semi crash on Kennedy
Chris Pratt announces marriage to Katherine Schwarzenegger on Instagram
Rescuers save sea lion pup
Arlington Heights double murder victims ID'd
2 wounded in shooting near Marquette Park barbershop
Show More
Donald Duck celebrates 85th anniversary
9-year-old pays off lunch debt for his entire third grade class
Man charged in Old Town shooting of 18 year old
Storage units catch fire in Garfield Ridge
1 dead, 4 injured in Garfield Park crash
More TOP STORIES News