Chicago AccuWeather: Overcast with up to 3 inches of snow

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Overcast and between 1-3 inches of snow are expected Highs in the mid-30s.
Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Monday: Partly sunny. High: 34, Low: 19
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, quiet. High: 35, Low: 18
Wednesday: Snow late. High: 36, Low: 26
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, snow ends early. High: 26, Low: -4
Friday: Partly sunny, cold for Valentine's Day. High: 19, Low: 3
Saturday: Partly cloudy, quiet. High: 33, Low: 30
Sunday: Cloudy with snow ending as drizzle. High: 40, Low: 33
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News