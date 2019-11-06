Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Overnight snow turns to rain in time for morning commute Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Snow begins overnight and turns to rain in time for the morning commute Wednesday. Highs in the mid-40s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, snow/rain mix early then turning to rain. High: 46, Low: 25

Thursday: Partly sunny, cold, windy. High: 32, Low: 19

Friday: Sunny but cold. High: 33, Low: 25

Saturday: Partly sunny, still chilly. High: 42, Low: 23

Sunday: Cloudy with rain turning to snow. High: 44, Low: 23

Monday: Sunny, with record cold. High: 28, Low: 18

Tuesday: Sunny, January-esque temperatures. High: 26, Low: 14



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
