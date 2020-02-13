Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Partial clearing late, evening flurries possible

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partial clearing expected late Saturday, with a few evening flurries possible. Lows in the low 20s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. High: 35, Low: 26

Monday: Cloudy with scattered rain but milder temps. High: 40, Low: 31

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with flurries early. High: 36, Low: 15

Wednesday: Sunny and cold. High: 27, Low: 5

Thursday: Sunny and cold. High: 25, Low: 16

Friday: Sunny and warming up. High: 40, Low: 28

Saturday: Mild, still dry. High: 46, Low: 29



