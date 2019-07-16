Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, a few showers and storms Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy with a few showers and storms Tuesday. Highs in the upper 80s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Humid with few showers, storms. High: 87, Low: 73

Wednesday: Isolated storms expected. High: 91, Low: 74

Thursday: Hot with isolated morning rain. High: 97, Low: 78

Friday: Heat index of 105-110 degrees. High: 99, Low: 78

Saturday: Heat index of 103-107 degrees. High: 98, Low: 76

Sunday Heat index of 100-105 degrees. High: 96, Low: 75

Monday: Hot with scattered storms. High: 90, Low: 68


