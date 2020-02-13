Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, a few storms Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy with a few storms Tuesday. Highs in the mid-80s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, a few storms. High: 86, Low: 70

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, PM storms. High: 85, Low: 69

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, numerous showers and storms. High: 82, Low: 64

Friday: Mostly sunny, drying out and cooler. High: 73, Low: 52

Saturday: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 69, Low: 49

Sunday: Sunny, nice. High: 76, Low: 54

Monday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 80, Low: 57


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois' daily COVID-19 death toll lowest in over 1 month
2 CPD officers injured breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Minooka tornado flipped car as it drove on I-80
CDC warns of unusual, aggressive rats because of pandemic
Woman arrested after posting racist flyers targeting minorities in Calif.
Northwestern, DePaul unveil plan for students' return
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Show More
Chicago sees deadliest Memorial Day weekend since 2015
Oak Park restaurant takes on redesigns for COVID-19 safety
Woman killed in South Loop hit-and-run: CPD
Elderly Western Springs veterans honored after Memorial Day Parade canceled
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
More TOP STORIES News