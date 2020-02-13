Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, a little cooler

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy and a little cooler Friday night. Lows in the upper-50s to low-60s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 77, Low: 55

Sunday: Sunny and cooler by the lake. High: 79, Low: 62

Monday: Sunny, hot, dry. High: 92, Low: 70

Tuesday: Sunny, hot with rain late. High: 90, Low: 68

Wednesday: Windy and rainy at times. High: 84, Low: 63


Thursday: Sunny and very nice. High: 80, Low: 57

Friday: Sunny, cooler. High: 75, Low: 55


