Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy and bitterly cold

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Partly cloudy and bitterly cold with a low around 20.

Saturday: Sunny but cold. High: 31, Low: 18

Sunday: Some clouds. High: 36, Low: 20

Monday: Quiet. High: 37, Low: 23

Tuesday: A little warmer. High: 40, Low: 28
Wednesday: Breezy. High: 41, Low: 31

Thursday: Scattered rain and snow showers. High: 42, Low: 32

Friday: Rain and snow mix. High: 39, Low: 29


