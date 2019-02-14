Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy and breezy Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) --Partly cloudy and breezy Friday with highs in the low-20s.
Friday: Sunny to partly cloudy, blustery, cold. High: 23, Low: 14
Saturday: Quiet, chilly, partly cloudy. High: 30, Low: 22
Sunday: Cloudy with snow showers. High: 29, Low: 21
Monday: Mostly cloudy, dry. High: 28, Low: 17
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 30, Low: 22
Wednesday: Cloudy with snow, wintry mix. High: 29, Low: 19
Thursday: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 34, Low: 21
