WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy and breezy Friday

EMBED </>More Videos

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Partly cloudy and breezy Friday with highs in the low-20s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.


Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Sunny to partly cloudy, blustery, cold. High: 23, Low: 14

Saturday: Quiet, chilly, partly cloudy. High: 30, Low: 22

Sunday: Cloudy with snow showers. High: 29, Low: 21

Monday: Mostly cloudy, dry. High: 28, Low: 17

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 30, Low: 22

Wednesday: Cloudy with snow, wintry mix. High: 29, Low: 19

Thursday: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 34, Low: 21

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecast
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Submit a drawing to the Weather Sketchers Club
Chunks of ice fall from downtown skycrapers
Chicago Weather: Blowing snow leads to spinouts, crashes across area
Weather Sketchers for week of February 11
More Weather
Top Stories
Sources: Police investigating whether Smollett staged attack with help of others
Online romance scams break hearts, empty wallets
R. Kelly seen having sex with underage girl in new tape, attorney says
SEE INSIDE: Al Capone's home on Chicago's South Side for sale
Bus driver hurt when stolen vehicle plows into CTA bus in Pilsen
Jason Van Dyke's wife speaks out after former CPD officer beaten in Conn. prison
Illinois minimum wage bill raising hourly rate to $15 passes House
Thousands of cards sent to Joliet woman celebrating 100th birthday
Show More
Parkland school shooting survivor speaks in Chicago on 1 year anniversary
House passes border bill, sends to Trump's desk
Northwestern basketball halftime show features special senior moment
'He doesn't even look human': Racist rant caught on camera
Gary high school students miss 2 weeks due to broken boiler
More News