WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy and chilly

EMBED </>More Videos

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Partly cloudy and chilly Wednesday night with lows in the 30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Thursday: Partly sunny and chilly. High: 52, Low: 40

Friday: Mostly cloudy with light rain at times. High: 52, Low: 42

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with isolated rain. High: 53, Low: 41

Sunday: Cloudy with rain likely. High: 53, Low: 41

Monday: Mostly sunny, dry and breezy. High: 50, Low: 36

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 53, Low: 39

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain. High: 55, Low: 40

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecast
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Hurricane Willa: Category 3 storm makes landfall on Mexico's Sinaloa coast
Hunter's Moon: The story behind full moon names
Hurricane Willa track headed for Mexico; now Category 5
Chicago Weather: High winds and snow
More Weather
Top Stories
Former North Shore Academy teacher charged with child pornography, criminal sexual assault
Powerball lottery jackpot at $620M; winning numbers drawing tonight
'Act of terror': Bombs sent to Barack Obama, Clintons, CNN, others
2 girls accused of plan to kill classmates and drink blood
Mega Millions winning numbers drawing yields 1 SC lottery winner for $1.5B jackpot
Lottery jackpots: Things you need to consider if you win
K9 con pretends to be stray to get McDonald's
Before statewide marijuana vote, Utah lawmaker tries cannabis on camera
Show More
UK theft suspect looks just like Ross from 'Friends'
Mega Millions Drawing: Are these the lucky winning numbers?
2-ton Humvee falls into North Carolina neighborhood
Old Town School of Folk Music puts building up for sale
Organic foods could ward off cancer, study says
More News