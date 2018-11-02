Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy and cold

CHICAGO (WLS) --Partly cloudy and cold Friday night with lows in the low- to mid-30s.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Saturday: Partly sunny. High: 53, Low: 45
Sunday: Cloudy and breezy with scattered rainy. High: 55, Low: 43
Monday: Mostly sunny . High: 56, Low: 47
Tuesday: Cloudy with rain likely. High: 54, Low: 36
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, windy and colder. High: 43, Low: 27
Thursday: Mostly sunny and cold. High: 39, Low: 24
Friday: Partly to mostly with rain or snow possible. High: 38, Low: 26
