WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy and cool, lows in the 40s

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 AccuWeather Team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Partly cloudy and cool overnight, with lows in the mid-to-low 40s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain. High: 62, Low: 45

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and mainly dry for trick-or-treaters. High: 57, Low: 41

Thursday: Partly sunny. High: 54, Low: 35

Friday: Mostly cloudy with light showers late. High: 49, Low: 37

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and chilly. High: 49, Low: 37

Sunday: Cloudy and breezy with scattered showers. High: 52, Low: 44

Monday: Mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered rain. High: 54, Low: 45


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecast
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Hurricane Willa: Category 3 storm makes landfall on Mexico's Sinaloa coast
Hunter's Moon: The story behind full moon names
Hurricane Willa track headed for Mexico; now Category 5
Chicago Weather: High winds and snow
More Weather
Top Stories
Police release photos of SUV wanted in fatal shooting of Lake in the Hills chef
Wanted by feds in Chicago, El Chapo's son goes lavish on the lam
Relative of 97-year-old victim of Pittsburgh synagogue shooting: 'We are losing civility'
J.B. Pritzker optimistic in final week of campaign
43 shot, 5 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Body found at North Side construction site
See inside secret warehouse where DEA collects pills
Florida Sen. Marco Rubio visits Oak Brook to support Congressman Peter Roskam
Show More
Pritzker, Rauner make final campaign pushes before Election Day
Worker rescued after becoming trapped in dirt trench in Morris
Brookfield Zoo welcomes 2 baby squirrel monkeys
Mom charged in son's drowning death during Hurricane Florence
Yosemite park rangers identify couple who fell from Taft Point
More News