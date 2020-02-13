Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy and cool Friday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy and cool Friday night with lows in the upper-40s to low-50s.
Saturday: Sunny, dry, cooler by the lake. High: 70, Low: 48
Sunday: Sunny, cool by the lake. High: 71, Low: 50
Monday: Mostly sunny, stray shower late. High: 76, Low: 64
Tuesday: Sunny and warm. High: 87, Low: 70
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, scattered storms. High: 80, Low: 72
Thursday: Mostly sunny, nice. High: 82, Low: 60
Friday: Sunny and warm. High: 86, Low: 61
