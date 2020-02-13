Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy and cool Friday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy and cool Friday night with lows in the upper-40s to low-50s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Sunny, dry, cooler by the lake. High: 70, Low: 48

Sunday: Sunny, cool by the lake. High: 71, Low: 50

Monday: Mostly sunny, stray shower late. High: 76, Low: 64

Tuesday: Sunny and warm. High: 87, Low: 70

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, scattered storms. High: 80, Low: 72

Thursday: Mostly sunny, nice. High: 82, Low: 60

Friday: Sunny and warm. High: 86, Low: 61


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois moves into Phase 3 of reopening plan
Officer charged with murder in George Floyd's death
Mayor Lightfoot announces Chicago's 'Our Streets' plan
Retired Navy pilot rescues man from Chicago River: 'God puts you in a place'
Minneapolis police station torched amid George Floyd protest
Officer accused in Floyd's death shot 2 in his career
Chicago non-profit works to reboot laid-off workers' careers
Show More
Ding dong ditch returns with a positive twist
When you were sick in January, it probably wasn't COVID-19
100 CPD officers will be permanently reassigned, police say
Trump says US to cut ties with WHO, sanction China
Chicago activist lends voice to Minneapolis protests
More TOP STORIES News