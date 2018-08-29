WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy and cooler

EMBED </>More Videos

Cloudy Thursday morning, but clearing in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-70s.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Cloudy Thursday morning, but clearing in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-70s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Thursday: A few sprinkles. High: 74, Low: 62

Friday: Isolated storms. High: 82, Low: 70

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms. High: 87, Low: 73

Sunday: Partly sunny with isolated storms. High: 88, Low: 74
Labor Day: Mostly sunny and nice. High: 83, Low: 67

Tuesday: Dry but humid. High: 89, Low: 73

Wednesday: Scattered Storms. High: 84, Low: 69

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecast
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Deadliest, costliest hurricanes of the past 38 years
13 years later: Photos of Hurricane Katrina
2 injured by lightning strike in Highland Park, source says, as storms move through Chicago area
Storms bring heavy rain, lightning throughout Chicago area
More Weather
Top Stories
2 armed robbery suspects in custody after chase on I-290, CTA tracks
All Carson Pirie Scott stores closing Wednesday
Dog flings snake at owner, chaos ensues
Club bouncer critically wounded in NW Side shooting
High school kicker scores 8 field goals, breaks state record
Vacant big box stores creating big problems in the suburbs
Catholic Diocese of Gary publishes list of alleged 'predator priests'
Mysterious doorbell ringer safe after boyfriend's suicide
Show More
Vietnam veterans honor soldiers killed overseas during 1968 DNC protests
Van Dyke breaks silence in interview with Chicago Tribune
Man accused in West Town beating, sex assault to be held without bail
Chicago Trump adviser George Papadopoulos will admit 'inaccuracies'
Test scores for CPS elementary students hit record-high for math
More News