Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy and mild overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy and mild overnight Friday. Lows around 60.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.Strong to severe storms possible. High: 79, Low: 52: Cool, sunny, 60s by the lake. High: 70, Low: 48: Mostly sunny and nice, 60s by the lake. High: 72, Low: 54: Mostly sunny, storms late. High: 80, Low: 62: Scattered thunderstorms. High: 82, Low: 60: Mostly cloudy, rain south. High: 74, Low: 57: Showers and storms. High: 72, Low: 55