Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy and mild Wednesday

Partly cloudy and quiet Wednesday with highs in the low- to mid-40s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with ourPartly cloudy. High: 41, Low: 36Cloudy and mild with a soaking rain. High: 49, Low: 44Partly cloudy and turning colder. High: 45, Low: 29Partly cloudy with flurries. High: 32, Low: 23Mostly cloudy with light snow. High: 34, Low: 24Mostly sunny and chilly. High: 35, Low: 23Mostly sunny and quiet. High: 30, Low: 22