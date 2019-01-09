Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy and very cold

WEATHER

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Partly cloudy and the coldest night of the season so far Wednesday night. Lows range from the mid-teens to single digits.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Partly cloudy and still cold. High: 29, Low: 14

Friday: Clouds increasing, snow possible overnight. High: 34, Low: 27

Saturday: Cloudy with snow showers. High: 32, Low: 26
Sunday: Mostly sunny and dry. High: 33, Low: 26

Monday: Mostly sunny and dry. High: 37, Low: 27

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and miled. High: 40, Low: 25

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with flurries. High: 32, Low: 22

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
