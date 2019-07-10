Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy and warm

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy and warm with humidity falling in the evening. Highs in the low-70s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Warm with some clouds. High: 80, Low: 63

Friday: Warm and dry. High: 87, Low: 69

Saturday: Hot with a chance of isolated storms. High: 89, Low: 68

Sunday Humid, few storms. High: 88, Low: 70

Monday: Sunny and humid. High: 91, Low: 72

Tuesday: Hot and humid. High: 92, Low: 73

Wednesday: Hot with scattered storms possible. High: 92, Low: 74



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Brendt Christenson's father speaks during sentencing phase, prosecutors ask for death penalty
Video reveals wild West Side police shooting
$1.3B cocaine seized by US on cargo ship owned by JPMorgan Chase
2019 Taste of Chicago Guide
Search for alligator in Humboldt Park Lagoon continues
Transgender inmate who sued over alleged abuse released from prison
Ingrained Chicago owner quit job in finance to provide fellow millennials with healthy food
Show More
1 dead, 5 injured in Englewood crash
Chicago Defender goes digital after 114 years in print
Mercury Retrograde: What it is and how it affects you
Judge reconsiders if special prosecutor needed for Jon Burge-era cases
Salute to America Fourth of July celebration cost nearly $3M
More TOP STORIES News