Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy and warmer Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly to partly cloudy and warmer Friday, with highs around 40.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Friday: Partly sunny, warming up. High: 42, Low: 29
Saturday: Mostly sunny, unseasonably warm. High: 44, Low: 32
Sunday: Still dry, even warmer. High: 50, Low: 34
Monday: Sunny and spring-like. High: 51, Low: 35
Tuesday: Increasingly cloudy, still mild but cooler. High: 47, Low: 37
Wednesday: Overcast with flurries and drizzle late. High: 42, Low: 32
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, chilly. High: 39 Low: 30
