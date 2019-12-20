Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy and warmer Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly to partly cloudy and warmer Friday, with highs around 40.

Friday: Partly sunny, warming up. High: 42, Low: 29

Saturday: Mostly sunny, unseasonably warm. High: 44, Low: 32

Sunday: Still dry, even warmer. High: 50, Low: 34

Monday: Sunny and spring-like. High: 51, Low: 35

Tuesday: Increasingly cloudy, still mild but cooler. High: 47, Low: 37

Wednesday: Overcast with flurries and drizzle late. High: 42, Low: 32

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, chilly. High: 39 Low: 30



