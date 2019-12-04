Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, breezy Wednesday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy and breezy Wednesday night, with lows around 30.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Partly sunny, milder: 44, Low: 31

Friday: Sunny, chilly, blustery. High: 36, Low: 26

Saturday: Sunny. High: 40, Low: 33

Sunday: Partly cloudy with rain late. High: 47, Low: 40

Monday: Rainy, turning to snow late. High: 46, Low: 20

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with snow early. High: 25, Low: 5

Wednesday: Sunny and very cold. High: 18, Low: 9



