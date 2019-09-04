Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, breezy, much cooler Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy, breezy and much cooler Wednesday. Highs around 70.
Wednesday: Breezy and much cooler. High: 71, Low: 54
Thursday: Sunny and mild. High: 76, Low: 61
Friday: Mostly sunny with some brief showers. High: 76, Low: 60
Saturday: Mostly sunny, showers late. High: 74, Low: 62
Sunday: Cloudy with periods of rain. High: 68, Low: 60
Monday: Rain ends early, then mostly sunny. High: 73, Low: 63
Tuesday: Sunny and much warmer. High: 84, Low: 68
