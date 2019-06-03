Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, chance of rain overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy with a chance of rain towards daybreak Tuesday. Lows near 60.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Warmer with brief showers; storms overnight. High: 79, Low: 65: Isolated rain possible, cooler by the lake. High: 83, Low: 62: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 72, Low: 56: Sunny and mild, cooler by the lake. High: 74, Low: 59Partly cloudy with showers late in the day. High: 75, Low: 62Showers and storms. High: 72, Low: 58: Mostly sunny and nice. High: 78, Low: 59