Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, chance of rain overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy with a chance of rain towards daybreak Tuesday. Lows near 60.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Warmer with brief showers; storms overnight. High: 79, Low: 65

Wednesday: Isolated rain possible, cooler by the lake. High: 83, Low: 62

Thursday: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 72, Low: 56

Friday: Sunny and mild, cooler by the lake. High: 74, Low: 59

Saturday: Partly cloudy with showers late in the day. High: 75, Low: 62

Sunday Showers and storms. High: 72, Low: 58

Monday: Mostly sunny and nice. High: 78, Low: 59


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
