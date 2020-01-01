Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, chilly on New Year's Eve

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy and chilly overnight on New Year's Eve. Lows in the mid-20s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, milder. High: 41, Low: 35

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, warm again. High: 48, Low: 39

Friday: Overcast with rain to snow late. High: 40, Low: 30

Saturday: Overcast, windy with snow showers. High: 34, Low: 26

Sunday: Mostly sunny but cold. High: 35, Low: 26

Monday: Partly sunny, quiet. High: 36, Low: 28

Tuesday: Snow showers. High: 29, Low: 18



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago gets ready to ring in New Year
New Chicago taxes, fees in 2020
Weed Legalization Guide
New laws 2020: Illinois laws, fees that start January 1
Dispensaries prepare for long lines, high demand for legal weed
Man charged with sexually abusing girl he met online at motel
Here's where to buy legal weed in Illinois on January 1
Show More
Chicago Bears 'part ways' with 4 coaches
CTA, Metra offer free rides on New Year's Eve during select hours
Gov. Pritzker issues 11K pardons for marijuana convictions
Woman slumped over steering wheel with kids in back seat: police
Football fan caught on doorbell camera pleading for help after being carjacked, shot
More TOP STORIES News