Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, cold, breezy Monday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy, cold and breezy Monday night. Lows in the low 30s.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Tuesday: Sunny, chilly breezy. High: 40, Low: 29
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, morning rain/snow mix. High: 47, Low: 26
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and cold, snow early. High: 34, Low: 19
Friday: Sunny but cold. High: 33, Low: 25
Saturday: Partly sunny, chilly, dry. High: 42, Low: 34
Sunday: Cloudy with rain turning to snow. High: 36, Low: 17
Monday: Sunny and very cold. High: 29, Low: 16
