Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, cold, breezy Monday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy, cold and breezy Monday night. Lows in the low 30s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Sunny, chilly breezy. High: 40, Low: 29

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, morning rain/snow mix. High: 47, Low: 26

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and cold, snow early. High: 34, Low: 19

Friday: Sunny but cold. High: 33, Low: 25

Saturday: Partly sunny, chilly, dry. High: 42, Low: 34

Sunday: Cloudy with rain turning to snow. High: 36, Low: 17

Monday: Sunny and very cold. High: 29, Low: 16



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Buffalo Wild Wings fires Naperville employees involved in alleged racist incident
More than 100 vegetable products recalled for listeria concerns
CPD sergeant running in Hot Chocolate Run in SWAT gear, saves life, gets engaged
Chicago woman's pictures used to create 'fake reviews' online
Little Lightfoot look-alike honored by mayor at City Hall
CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson 'toying' with idea of retirement
Bodies of retired couple traveling the country found in Texas
Show More
Mexican-born coffee shop owners and siblings say family is key to success
Michigan woman arrested for overdue library books
Teen charged with shooting girl, 7, trick-or-treating in Little Village remains in custody
Illinois ramps up education campaign on 2020 Census
CTU slated to vote on tentative contract agreement
More TOP STORIES News