Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, cold Monday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy, cold Monday night. Lows in the lower 30s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
EMBED More News Videos

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the AccuWeather Team.



Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Cooler lakeside. High: 47, Low: 35

Wednesday: Scattered showers late. High: 57, Low: 46

Thursday: Some rain. High: 49, Low: 39

Friday: Rain likely. High: 44, Low: 44

Saturday: Morning rain. High: 53, Low: 39

Sunday: Wintry mix early. High: 39, Low: 32

Monday: Warmer. High: 53, Low: 38



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker pushes for more PPE for first responders; on the mend with President Trump
Indiana governor issues stay-at-home order
Bolingbrook workers question 'essential' business during stay-at-home order
White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
Cubs' Rizzo feeds coronavirus doctors, nurses
What to know about Illinois' 1,285 COVID-19 cases
IL National Guard sets up coronavirus testing facility on NW Side for first responders
Show More
What is and isn't allowed during Illinois' stay-at-home order
Coronavirus in Indiana: 259 COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths so far
How do you manage social distancing? Ask an astronaut
FEMA debunks myths about COVID-19 pandemic
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
More TOP STORIES News