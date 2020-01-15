Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, cold overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy and cold overnight. Lows in the lower 10s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Cold, dry. High: 23, Low: 13: Snow late, wintry mix at night. High: 32, Low: 31: Morning rain, light snow late. High: 39, Low: 7: Deep freeze. High: 15, Low: 2: Cold, windy. High: 20, Low: 3: Not as cold. High: 29, Low: 15: Slightly warmer. High: 35, Low: 27