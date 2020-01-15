Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, cold overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy and cold overnight. Lows in the lower 10s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Cold, dry. High: 23, Low: 13

Friday: Snow late, wintry mix at night. High: 32, Low: 31

Saturday: Morning rain, light snow late. High: 39, Low: 7

Sunday: Deep freeze. High: 15, Low: 2

Monday: Cold, windy. High: 20, Low: 3

Tuesday: Not as cold. High: 29, Low: 15

Wednesday: Slightly warmer. High: 35, Low: 27



