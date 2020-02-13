Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, cold with flurries possible

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy and cold with flurries possible Wednesday night. Lows in the upper-20s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, snow at night. High: 45, Low: 33

Friday: AccuWeather Alert Day: Wet snow/rain mix. High: 42, Low: 31

Saturday: Sunny, milder. High: 57, Low: 41

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with sprinkles and a lake breeze. High: 58, Low: 29

Monday: Plenty of sun, mild. High: 58, Low: 46

Tuesday: Sunny, mild and nice. High: 65, Low: 38

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, cooler to the north. High: 59, Low: 46



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
23 COVID-19 deaths reported at Joliet nursing home
COVID-19 data shows Chicago is 'flattening the curve,' officials say
Trump looks to ease distancing in places; CEOs urge caution
Stimulus check direct deposit issues reported during 1st round of payments
Almost 50-car pileup crash on Kennedy Expressway injures 14
Park Ridge residents beat boredom with 'Park Ridge-opoly'
Illinois faces $2.7B budget shortfall due to COVID-19 pandemic, Pritzker says
Show More
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Coronavirus: Dems propose Americans receive $2,000 monthly payments
2nd Chicago firefighter dies from COVID-19
Millions to receive stimulus checks today | How to check
What to know about Indiana's 8,955 COVID-19 cases
More TOP STORIES News