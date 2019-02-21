WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, cold

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Partly cloudy and cold Thursday night. Lows in the mid-teens to low-20s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Mostly sunny - a nice day. High: 38, Low: 30

Saturday: Cloudy with rain at times. High: 45, Low: 39

Sunday: Cloudy and windy with light snow early. High: 39, Low: 13

Monday: Mostly cloudy with flurries. High: 24, Low: 14

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with flurries. High: 29, Low: 17

Wednesday: Cloudy with snow showers. High: 28, Low: 14

Thursday: Sunny and cold. High: 26, Low: 12

