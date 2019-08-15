Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, comfortable Thursday evening

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy and comfortable Thursday evening. Lows in the low 60s.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Friday: Scattered showers and storms. High: 79, Low: 66
Saturday: Partly cloudy, humid, with hit or miss storms. High: 85, Low: 68
Sunday: Partly cloudy, humid with scattered storms. High: 86, Low: 71
Monday: Partly cloudy and hot, with storms late. High: 90, Low: 70
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, chance of scattered storms. High: 85, Low: 70
Wednesday: Sunny and nice. High: 80, Low: 62
Thursday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 76, Low: 60
