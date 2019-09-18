Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy and comfortable Wednesday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy and comfortable Wednesday night. Lows in the low 60s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a stray shower. High: 84, Low: 66

Friday: Mostly sunny with isolated storms. High: 86, Low: 68

Saturday: Cloudy with storms mainly late. High: 82, Low: 67

Sunday: Cloudy with heavy rain. High: 76, Low: 62

Monday: Rainy early then clearing. High: 73, Low: 58

Tuesday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 75, Low: 60

Wednesday: Sunny and nice. High: 76, Low: 61



