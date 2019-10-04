Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, cool Friday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy and cool Friday night. Lows in the upper 40s.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with evening showers and storms. High: 64, Low: 51
Sunday: Sunny and breezy. High: 66, Low: 48
Monday: Sunny and nice. High: 64, Low: 43
Tuesday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 65, Low: 45
Wednesday: Sunny and warmer. High: 69, Low: 55
Thursday: Partly cloudy with rain late. High: 72, Low: 62
Friday: Showers and storms. High: 65, Low: 37
