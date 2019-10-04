Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, cool Friday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy and cool Friday night. Lows in the upper 40s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with evening showers and storms. High: 64, Low: 51

Sunday: Sunny and breezy. High: 66, Low: 48

Monday: Sunny and nice. High: 64, Low: 43

Tuesday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 65, Low: 45

Wednesday: Sunny and warmer. High: 69, Low: 55

Thursday: Partly cloudy with rain late. High: 72, Low: 62

Friday: Showers and storms. High: 65, Low: 37



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 ID'd in car jammed underneath semi in deadly crash in Gary
Once deported, Illinois Army veteran officially becomes US citizen
Complaint filed against judge who gave Bible to Amber Guyger
Suicide note penned by Brendt Christensen, killer of U of I scholar Yingying Zhang
Sanders released from Nevada hospital after suffering heart attack
CTU Strike: What teachers are fighting for
Jury finds last man guilty in murder of Tyshawn Lee
Show More
New Year's Eve exhumation of John Dillinger ok'd by Indiana officials
Illinois Tech chemical engineer professor also accomplished playwright
10 charged with distributing drugs from Texas to Chicago
Judge in Jussie Smollett case rules to keep Dan Webb as special prosecutor
Actress Diahann Carroll dies at 84
More TOP STORIES News